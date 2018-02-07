Man stabbed during robbery at Greensboro Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man was stabbed at a Walmart in Greensboro overnight while trying to sell shoes using popular buy/sell app OfferUp, according to a press release.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers went to the Walmart located at 4424 W. Wendover Ave. in reference to a stabbing. The victim told police that he arranged to sell a pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes but when he arrived at the store, he was confronted by two suspects who tried to rob him.

The victim said he was stabbed by one of the suspects. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.