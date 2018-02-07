× Man shot in foot during robbery near Parkland Park in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Parkland Park in Winston-Salem, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. at the tennis courts at Buchanan Street and Brewer Road.

A man told police he was robbed and shot in the foot after a narcotics deal “went bad.” Due to the location of the robbery, local schools were placed on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted.

He has since been released from a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7832 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.