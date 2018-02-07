× Man dies after being hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has died after being hit by a car last month in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

Police were called to New Walkertown Road near Dellabrook Road at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 27 where they say a man was hit by a Mercedes Benz driven by a 68-year-old Winston-Salem woman.

Charles Douglas Moore, 54, of Winston-Salem, was taken to a local hospital. Police said in a press release on Wednesday that Moore has died as a result of the crash.

Police said they do not know if Moore was walking along the curb of New Walkertown Road or trying to cross the roadway.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.