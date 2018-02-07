Man arrested, charged with pistol-whipping clerk, threatening little boy in North Carolina

LOWELL, N.C. — A man accused of pistol-whipping a clerk and pointing a gun at a 4-year-old boy during a violent robbery is behind bars, WSOC reports.

Lowell police said Deone Brice is the man seen in a jaw-dropping surveillance video at the Lowell Mini Mart on McAdenville Road.

In the surveillance video, the suspect is seen putting the clerk’s son in a chokehold and pointing the gun at the clerk while the clerk’s 4-year-old grandson watched.

Officers said Brice, who is a registered sex offender, was already in jail for violating the rules of his probation by picking up an elementary school student from their bus stop weeks before the robbery.

Read more at WSOC.