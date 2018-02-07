Guilford County Animal shelter relocating animals to improve their chances for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford County Animal Shelter transported 130 dogs and cats to other shelters in three different states, creating space within the shelter and giving the animals a better chance at adoption.

Director Jorge Ortega said that the idea of transports was something he envisioned when applying for the director position.

“The Humane Society of the United States and I have a relationship going back since I’ve been in North Carolina. We've worked together in other situations like puppy mill cases and things like that since the Humane Society of the US is very active in the state of North Carolina. So we reached out and we talked to one another and decided maybe a transport would be a good idea,” Ortega said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The animals will be taken to shelters in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania in an area where the adoption rate is higher than Guilford County.

The dogs and cats relocated will make room in the shelter, reducing the overcrowded facility and improving the quality of life for the animal still waiting to be adopted.

“It gives us an opportunity to just take a deep breath, look at things, really give us an opportunity to go into the area, deep clean the areas, moves things around, start getting things together to helps with our animal flow, and get things in order to help with our day-to-day operations like our polices and procedures,” Ortega said.

Juliet’s House partnered with the shelter to help with the transport of cats.

The network partnership between shelters is something that Ortega hopes continues because they all share the common goal of care and adoption.