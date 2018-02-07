× Forsyth County woman claims 4-year-old daughter bitten by teacher

WALKERTOWN, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report from a parent that her 4-year-old daughter was bitten by a person the child described as a teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Dominique Davis said she noticed dried blood on her daughter Akyra’s hand when the girl came home from school on Jan. 24. Davis said she contacted her daughter’s teachers at Middle Fork Elementary School and met with administrators the next day.

School officials later told her that her daughter had injured her hand on a paper-towel dispenser. Davis said Akyra, who was enrolled in a pre-K special-needs class, gradually opened up about what happened and told her that a teacher had bitten her finger.

Davis said she took her daughter to urgent care, where she was told there was an infection caused by a human bite on the girl’s middle finger, and that another finger was broken as well.

Read more: Winston-Salem Journal