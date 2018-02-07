Employees arm themselves after business robbery in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- The insecurities still linger after someone robbed Melissa Crook's business.

She said Sticky Fingers Vinyl was robbed over the weekend.

Crook said she knew first thing Monday morning something was wrong.

"They were very careful to put things back to maybe go unnoticed," Crooks said.

Their disguise fell short as the intruders failed to put a panel back to how it originally looked.

Crook said this immediately caught her eye and she went to look inside of the loading dock garage. That's where she noticed how they got in -- through a screen window.

Her place of business was invaded and $400 was stolen from a cash register and desk office.

"They took everything down to the last penny," Crook said.

Luckily, the thieves couldn't crack the safe.

"Fortunately, most of it was locked up," Crook said.

This has never happened to the business owner before and she refuses to be a target again.

"Most [of my employees] already had their conceal and carry beforehand," Crook said. "I let them know, 'You are welcome to carry it here.'"

Crook said this also helps for two other reasons.

She said it adds a level of security having an all-female staff and protection for when they work late at night.

"It just gives us an added protection that we feel safer," Sticky Fingers Vinyl Manager Kristie Sutton said.

"If you're thinking you're going to come in for a quick snatch of money and leave, that probably won't turn out that way," Crook said.

Crook is requiring all her employees to be certified before carrying any sort of weapon.

She also plans to install a total of eight security cameras.