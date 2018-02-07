Dudley High School auto team prepares for competition in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's crunch time for a group of students at Dudley High School in Greensboro.

They are a part of the Advanced Vehicle Technology team and are working on putting the finishing touches on a car they made from scratch.

In a couple of months, they will be competing against students from colleges and high schools from around the world in the Shell Eco-Marathon Challenge in Sonoma, California.

“They have to actually come up with ways to make a vehicle that would get the most amount of gas mileage or the least amount of fuel,” said Ricky Lewis, automotive and technology teacher. “We dance on the dance floor with universities. Sometimes we don't dance as good as they do, but we are on the dance floor.”

While in past years some students have won top awards in this challenge, they all say that winning isn't what really matters.

“Really, this car is more than just a grade. It's more than just a car. We try to prepare our students for the careers and increasing competitive careers of the future,” Lewis said.

“We don't focus on first, second or third, we focus on, 'Did we have a successful trip?'” senior Justin Williams said.

Wednesday afternoon, Lowe’s Home Improvement donated materials so the students can build a shipping crate to send the car to California by next month.

The team said they are in the process of raising money for the trip and plan to leave April 17.​