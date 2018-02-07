× Delicious superfood recipes to be more heart healthy

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — All week we are helping you be more heart healthy. The culinary instructors at GTCC in Jamestown showed us some great recipes using superfoods for your heart.

Spinach and artichoke dip

2 (14 oz) cans artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

1 (10 oz) package frozen spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed dry

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup low-fat Greek yogurt

1 (8 oz) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened and cut in 1/2″ cubes

1 (8 oz) block fat-free cream cheese, softened and cut in 1/2″ cubes

4 cloves garlic, minced (1 tablespoon)

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 red bell pepper, diced (optional garnish)

OVEN METHOD: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Set aside half of mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. In a large bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients but the red bell pepper. Spoon mixture into greased or sprayed 1-1/2 to 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle top with remaining cheeses. Bake uncovered for 25-30 minutes or until bubbly and golden.

TO SERVE: Sprinkle cooked dip with diced red pepper. Serve warm with crackers, tortilla chips, pita chips, crostini, or raw veggies.

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

4 medium beets – scrubbed, trimmed and cut in half

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 (10 ounces) package mixed baby salad greens

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 ounces goat cheese

Directions:

Place beets in a saucepan, and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then cook for 20 to 30 minutes, until tender. Drain and cool then cut into cubes. While the beets are cooking, place the walnuts in a skillet over medium-low heat. Heat until warm and starting to toast, then stir in the maple syrup. Cook and stir until evenly coated, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool. In a small bowl, whisk together the orange juice concentrate, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil to make the dressing. Place a large helping of baby greens onto each of four salad plates, divide candied walnuts equally and sprinkle over the greens. Place equal amounts of beets over the greens, and top with dabs of goat cheese. Drizzle each plate with some of the dressing.

Pan-Seared Salmon with Black Bean and Mango Salsa

1 pound salmon fillet

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground pepper and salt to taste

Directions: Cut salmon into 4 equal portions, sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large black iron skillet over high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Cook the salmon, skinned-side up, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn the salmon over and remove the pan from the heat. Allow the salmon to finish cooking off the heat until just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes more. Serve immediately with the salsa.

Black Bean and Mango Salsa

2 tablespoons minced red onion

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar

1 mango diced

1 cup black beans, cooked

Freshly ground pepper and salt to taste

Directions: In a small bowl mix all the ingredients together.

Healthy Blueberry Crisp

2 cups steel-cut oats

1/2 cup honey

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 to 3/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1 1/2 to 2 cups fresh blueberries (can also use frozen or other types of berries)

Directions: Mix all ingredients together, except for the berries. Sprinkle half of the oat mixture on the bottom of an 8×8 pan. Sprinkle berries over. Sprinkle the remaining oat mixture on top. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. Serve warm or cold.