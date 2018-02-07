Beech Mountain man owns popular old-time general store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

<img class="alignright size-medium wp-image-492242" src="https://localtvwghp.files.wordpress.com/2017/09/roy-with-chad.jpeg?quality=85&strip=all&w=300&strip=all" alt="" width="300" height="169" />

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- When Fred Pfohl left Greensboro to attend Appalachian State University, he fell in love with the High Country and looked for a way to stay.

"I was one of those that was fortunate to figure out how to have a job and how to stay here and I've been here ever since," said Pfohl, who put down roots there when he opened Fred's General Mercantile on Feb. 9, 1979. "The idea was to have an old-time general store on Beech Mountain that would be sort of the heart of the community."

The store has been open every single day since Pfohl opened its doors.

"For some reason, we've continued to do that," said Pfohl. "I've told them if I pass away I want them to open the store on my funeral so we can just keep going."

They sell a little bit of everything from clothing to a deli to ski and snowboard rentals.

"I love this place, I love Beech Mountain, I love the High Country."