11-year-old boy dies while saving friend from icy pond

QUEENS, N.Y. -- An 11-year-old New York boy died Tuesday afternoon after saving a friend who fell through the ice of a freezing pond, according to WPIX.

Anthony Perez fell into the icy pond at Forest Park in Queens after he rescued a friend, 12, who had fallen through the ice before him.

Perez and the unidentified child were walking on the frozen pond at about 4:05 p.m. when it cracked and he went into the water about 50 feet from the shore.

Firefighters quickly responded to the call and had to break the ice to pull Perez out of the water.

Perez was unconscious and unresponsive when he was removed from the pond. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, WABC reports.

The 12-year-old, who rushed home and told his mother to call 911, was not injured.

"We implore parents - make sure your kids know the ice in the city of New York, on these lakes and ponds, is not safe," said FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy. "It won't support your weight. "

Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for hypothermia.