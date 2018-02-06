× Woman accused of killing mom tells dispatcher: ‘I strangled her’

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Arizona police released the 911 call made by a woman accused of killing her own mother.

59-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ramirez allegedly strangled 80-year-old Bertha Hermosillo Gutierrez on Jan. 16, 2017.

“My mother’s dead and I strangled her,” a woman identified as Ramirez told the dispatcher.

“How do you know she is deceased?” asks the dispatcher.

Ramirez replies, “Well I’m hoping she is.”

Ramirez says the two were arguing about whether she could borrow her mother’s car. Police say Ramirez had been arrested for DUI the day before and her car had been towed.

“I need to borrow the keys to the car and she refused me,” Ramirez said. “And then she proceeded to tell me how ill I am how mentally ill I am and I snapped because she’s been telling me that since I was old enough to speak.”

At one point, someone with the fire dispatch told Ramirez to begin CPR on her mother, but the 59-year-old refused, saying, “I ain’t starting CPR on her.”

“Why not?” the dispatcher asks.

“Because she has tormented her entire family,” replies Ramirez.

At the end of the call, Ramirez says first responders have arrived and she hangs up the phone.

Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder.