Truck driver who died in tractor-trailer crash in Alamance County identified

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities have identified a truck driver who died after his tractor-trailer crashed Tuesday in Interstate 85 in Alamance County.

Jonas Oliver Speare, 54, of Okeechobee, Fla., died in the wreck, according to Master Trooper Brandon R. Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The truck went off the right side at about 1:40 p.m., hit a guard rail, then hit an overhead highway sign support before stopping on the shoulder of the highway, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash left thousands of packets of Taco Bell hot sauce on the shoulder of the highway. No other vehicles were involved.

Speare had been hauling food products from Conyers, Ga. to Manassas, Va. for Abilene Motor Express of Richmond, Va.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause, but said speed was not a factor.

The two right lanes of I-40/85 Westbound near mile-marker 147 are still closed and are not expected to reopen until about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

