Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles plans to become pastor after football

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Foles, the quarterback who led the Philadelphia Eagles to its first championship, plans to lead people to Christ after his football career is over, according to CBS Philly.

In an interview just days before the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots, Foles said he’d like to become a high school pastor.

“I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary, and do that in the offseason, because in the offseason there’s a lot of downtime, so I wanted to be productive, I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith,” he said.

Foles, a student at Liberty University, has always been open about his faith, describing himself as a “believer in Jesus Christ” on his Twitter handle.

“When I speak to high schoolers, when I speak to middle schoolers, that’s such a time of young men and young women’s lives that there’s a lot of things that are thrown at them, so much temptation in this world,” Foles said.

He spoke about his faith after the big win on Sunday: “I wouldn’t be out here without God, without Jesus in my life. I can tell you that first and foremost. I don’t have the strength to come out here and play this game like that. That’s an everyday walk. We have struggles as people. That’s just been my rock, and my family.”

Liberty President Jerry Falwell took to social media Sunday night to congratulate Foles on becoming the school’s first student to be the quarterback of a winning Super Bowl team.

Congratulations to Liberty student @NFoles_9 on an incredible performance tonight and on becoming the first @LibertyU student to quarterback a winning @SuperBowl team! Amazing job by @Eagles ! Great game and a real testament to the character and perseverance of the Eagles team! — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) February 5, 2018

Foles was named Super Bowl LLII MVP.