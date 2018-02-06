× Student accused of making false threat against school in Alamance County

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A 17-year-old boy has been charged after authorities said he made a false threat against a school in Alamance County.

The boy has been charged with one count of a false report of mass violence on educational property, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Another student informed a school resource officer on Monday at Clover Garden School about a threat against the school posted to social media.

A Clover Garden student posted the threat Sunday morning from a non-school owned computer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said investigators searched the student’s home and property and did not find evidence that he was going to carry out the threat.

He was given a $2,500 secured bond as the condition of his release from the Alamance County Detention Center.