Stock market continues to be volatile overnight

Following a massive 1,597-point drop in the Dow on Monday, the market continued to be volatile overnight.

Stocks were falling throughout the day, and just before 3 p.m.. the Dow was down 600 points.

At 2:57, it was down 700. 3:01, down 800. 3:05, down 900. 3:08, down 1,000. 3:09, down 1,100. 3:10, down 1,400. 3:11, down 1,500.

At one point before 3:12 p.m., the Dow was down 1,597 points. It was the most points the Dow had ever fallen in a single trading day.

By the time the market closed at 4 p.m., the Dow had recovered slightly. But was still down 1,175 points. The Dow had never closed down by that many points.