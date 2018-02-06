School system implementing new guidelines to sports events after pepper spray used on students at Carver High game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is implementing new guidelines to athletic events after multiple students were taken to the hospital after pepper spray was used at a high school basketball game.
Several teenagers face charges after at least three students were taken to the hospital when pepper spray was used at a Carver High School basketball game.
It happened Wednesday night at Carver High as the school was hosting a game against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.
The spray was used after a dispute between the teams’ cheerleaders during a late timeout. The five officers who were working the game intervened and used the spray, police say.
At least three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the fight stopped.
Eight students have been charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.
The school system released a statement on Tuesday, saying new guidelines will be implemented at games. The statement reads, in part:
Effective immediately, at all WS/FCS middle and high schools, additional guidelines are being implemented during athletic events. Those guidelines include:
- Alumni, parents, spectators, etc. will not be allowed on the court or field of play without prior approval of administration.
- Cheer teams will not be allowed to approach the other team’s sideline or space.
- Cheers/chants should only promote positive reinforcement of individual athletic teams and should be reflective of WS/FCS core values.
Moving forward, the district will also:
- Form a committee comprised of principals, athletic directors and senior level administrators to thoroughly survey all crowd control procedures including things like spectator entrance, spectator access to the court, where teams sit, including cheer teams and how to most effectively use crowd managers at events.
- Form a second committee that will also include principals, athletic directors, administrators and cheerleading coaches to compile and provide clear district guidelines and expectations for sportsmanship and athlete safety. This includes where these teams may sit and perform during the games, general performance safety guidelines, as well as expectations for what happens when these teams don’t follow the guidelines.