School system implementing new guidelines to sports events after pepper spray used on students at Carver High game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is implementing new guidelines to athletic events after multiple students were taken to the hospital after pepper spray was used at a high school basketball game.

Several teenagers face charges after at least three students were taken to the hospital when pepper spray was used at a Carver High School basketball game.

It happened Wednesday night at Carver High as the school was hosting a game against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

The spray was used after a dispute between the teams’ cheerleaders during a late timeout. The five officers who were working the game intervened and used the spray, police say.

At least three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the fight stopped.

Eight students have been charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.

The school system released a statement on Tuesday, saying new guidelines will be implemented at games. The statement reads, in part: