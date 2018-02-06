× Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down 2 of 4 lanes of Interstate 85 Northbound in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Two of four lanes of Interstate 85 Northbound are closed after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer near mile-marker 145, the Maple Street exit.

The truck went off the right side, hit a guard rail, then hit an overhead highway sign support before stopping on the shoulder of the highway, according to Highway Patrol.

The lanes are not expected to reopen until about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews need to remove the truck and make sure the overhead sign is safe before reopening all the lanes.

The identity of the truck’s driver has not been released. No other vehicles were involved.

Highway Patrol is investigating the cause, but said speed was not a factor.