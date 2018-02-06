× NC man accused of cutting off another man’s hand with machete after argument

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of cutting off another man’s hand with a machete after an argument Sunday night, according to WLOS.

Dakota Griffith, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The attack happened around 6:45 a.m. after Casey Coan and Griffith got into an argument.

Griffith was allegedly upset after getting into an argument with his aunt about living with her. During the fight, Coan supported a statement made by Griffith’s aunt.

That’s when Griffith left the house and came back with the machete and started assaulting him, according to Coan’s friend Julian Chavez.

“Casey isn’t in good shape,” Chavez said. “He got a pretty bad one in the head and one on the shoulder by the machete.”

Doctors are currently working to re-attach Coan’s hand and he is currently in critical condition.

Griffith is behind bars on a $40,000 secured bond.