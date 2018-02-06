× Maryland homicide suspect arrested in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Maryland was arrested in Kernersville early Monday morning, according to a press release.

An officer was conducting a patrol around 1 a.m. when he found Dynel O. Jackson parked in a parking lot at 1130 S. Main St.

Following an investigation, officers determined Jackson was wanted in a homicide in Maryland.

He was arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Center on no bond. He is currently awaiting extradition.