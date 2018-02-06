× Kernersville woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $3 million from High Point Regional Hospital while she worked there

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Kernersville woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $3 million from High Point Regional Health System while she worked there.

Kimberly Russell Hobson, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Winston-Salem to felony charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Hobson was employed in accounting and finance at High Point Regional Hospital for more than 20 years, ending in August 2017.

She pleaded guilty in connection to embezzling funds from the hospital. The indictment alleges that Hobson stole in excess of $3 million.

She faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison. Her sentencing is planned for this May in Winston-Salem.

The plea agreement requires Hobson to make restitution to the hospital.