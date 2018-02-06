IN CUSTODY: Police say man wanted for viral pornography video turned himself in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Elmore County authorities say that a man wanted for his suspected role in a multi-state child pornography investigation turned himself into authorities at 2:30 Tuesday morning, according to WHNT. Germaine Moore, 44, is currently being held at Elmore County Jail.

Moore faces 11 felony charges, including the sexual assault of a child, with additional pending charges.

Investigators tell us that child has been found and is not in danger. Details are limited as this is an ongoing investigation.

Montgomery police say they arrested another man, Jerrell Washington, in connection with this case Monday night. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest. Washington is charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Authorities say he was not involved in the creation of the video, but that he shared it. He is being held in Montgomery County on a $100,000 bond.