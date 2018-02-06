Davidson County school employees required to learn to drive bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – The Davidson County Board of Education is requiring all school-based staff to learn and get their license to drive a bus.

The requirement is an effort to avoid a bus driver shortage. The revision refers to Davidson County School Board Policy 4.3, which is Qualifications of Personnel.

School system representatives said in an email statement, “It was adopted February 5, 2001 and has been revised three times. The latest revision was approved to clarify the policy and make it fair and equitable for all school based employees.”

Superintendent Dr. Emily Lipe said that school-based employees exclude front-desk staff and teachers that work one-on-one with exceptional children. To require them to drive a school bus would take time away from their primary position.

Dr. Lipe emphasized in a phone interview that this is just for emergencies in the event that a substitute driver cannot be reached.

School-based employees, such as custodians, teacher assistants and cafeteria workers, sign an agreement when hired that states they must get their CDL license within four months.

However, the previous policy wording also has discretion in the enforcement to the principal.

Dr. Lipe said this policy revision makes sure that if a new principal enters a school, all the employees will be equipped to fulfill the duty if necessary.

“While the revision is effective immediately, it won’t happen overnight,” Dr. Lipe said.

She is currently working with the transportation director to lay out a training plan for how soon the training and testing can occur.

Currently, there are 25 vacant bus driver positions within Davidson County Schools.

Representatives with Lexington City Schools does not have a similar policy.

Rockingham County Schools has a similar policy for their classified employees.