× Davidson County deputy fired after allegedly robbing bank in Rowan County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A Davidson County deputy has been fired after he allegedly robbed a bank in Rowan County on Tuesday afternoon.

Davidson County Sheriff David Grice said he was notified that Jeff Athey was arrested and charged with robbing the bank at about 4 p.m.

Grice said Athey was a deputy in his department until the moment he robbed that bank. Grice said Athey has been terminated.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery and Athey did not resist officers, according to Grice.