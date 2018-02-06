× City of Thomasville admits to releasing employees’ Social Security numbers

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The city of Thomasville spent $22,000 this week to provide its employees with credit fraud protection.

City manager Kelly Carver told FOX8 the city released 269 employees’ Social Security numbers to someone who put in a public record request for employee salaries.

The information was posted on a Facebook page.

Craver said he was made aware of the post Sunday morning and it was taken down by about 2 p.m.

To make sure employees’ information is safe, the city is providing them with credit and fraud protection for two years.

“We are certainly sorry for this mishap,” Craver said. “We have put measures in place and changed forms to make certain that this doesn’t happen again.”