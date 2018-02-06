× Carolina Panthers put interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave after ex-wife’s allegations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers have put interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave after his ex-wife accused him of harassment.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Hurney informed the team about the allegations on Sunday and then the Panthers notified the NFL.

Hurney’s ex-wife filed a protective order on Friday. But the judge who heard her complaint said there was no evidence that Hurney committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Kathi Lucchesi, one of Marty Hurney’s lawyers, said the allegations are “complete fiction,” according to the paper.

Jeanne Hurney told the Observer on Tuesday that she had withdrawn her complaint.

Her complaint alleged that her ex-husband or his associates had recently broken into her home and classroom, according to the paper.

Marty Hurney became interim general manager of the team in July after Dave Gettleman was fired.