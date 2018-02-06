× Burglary reported at home of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after Super Bowl loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just one day after losing the Super Bowl, police were called to the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to investigate a possible burglary, according to WFXT.

Police investigated the break-in at Gronkowski’s Foxborough, Massachusetts home after he returned home around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Officers remained there until 11 p.m.

#BREAKING: Police called to Rob Gronkowski's Foxborough home for burglary. | Details NOW on Boston 25 News https://t.co/Cz34Tv08uf pic.twitter.com/k3kgFBcjW2 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) February 6, 2018

The team had been in Minneapolis since Jan. 29 and it’s unclear when the burglary took place.

The tight end is rumored to be considering retirement after eight years and two Super Bowl wins.

The Eagles went on to defeat the Patriots 41-33, clinching the team’s first Super Bowl title.