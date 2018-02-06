Asheboro City Schools getting early jump through teacher career fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Laura King is a fifth-grade teacher at McCrary Elementary School in Asheboro. Where just like these kids she teaches, she was a student too.

“I think a lot of the reason why I wanted to be a teacher is because I had really good teachers that inspired me along the way,” she said.

So, it was a no-brainer once she left college to become one.

Many graduating college students will be looking to land teacher jobs too and that’s why Asheboro City Schools is starting to prepare.

“Knowing that early, that sometimes folks are starting to think about next school year and letting them know that they have lots of options and opportunities,” said Superintendent Dr. Terry Worrell.

Right now, the school district is expecting to fill more than 20 teacher vacancies.

However, other school districts across our area are looking to do the same.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools has 70 openings, while Guilford County has more than 20 and the Alamance-Burlington School System has about 10.

As for Alamance County, this is its second year hosting a career fair in February.

“We had folks from all over the eastern seaboard who were traveling here and heard about our recruitment fair and they just came to Asheboro,” Worrell said.

“We get to see those people who are really selective about where they want to go because they feel like they have so much to offer and we feel like we have so much to offer. So, making that connection in February is a huge benefit as opposed to later on in the spring,” said Ron Dixon, principal at South Asheboro Middle School.

The teacher career fair will happen Saturday February 24th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Professional Development Center inside Asheboro High School.