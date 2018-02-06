Power restored to about 3,600 people in High Point after outage on Tuesday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Power has been restored to about 3,600 people in High Point after a brief outage on Tuesday afternoon.

The outages were reported at about 2 p.m. and were fully restored within about a half an hour.

On Monday, about 19,000 lost their power in an outage after a substation blew up and a transmission line was knocked off-line. When city crews reconnected those meters, there was a type of bypass done that failed, according to Jeron Hollis with the City of High Point. On Tuesday when crews started “re-energizing” those meters, additional outages occurred.