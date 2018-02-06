A parent’s survival guide to teen dating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The teen years are tough on parents, especially when their child admits that they want to begin dating.

But, with the right preparation and approach, parents and their teens can survive what should be an exciting time in their lives.

Valerie Jones, a counselor with Youth Focus, says it's important to let children know that dating is complicated, and as a parent, you're available to talk to them about the process.

She says it is important to find a comfort level that works for both of you as well as an age that both parties can agree on.