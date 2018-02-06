× $560M Powerball winner fighting in court to remain anonymous

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who won the $560 million Powerball jackpot last month is fighting in court to remain anonymous, according to The Union Leader.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, is trying to keep her identity anonymous due to safety concerns. The issue is that she’s already signed the back of the winning ticket.

“She is a longtime resident of New Hampshire and is an engaged community member,” said attorney Steven Gordon. “She wishes to continue this work and the freedom to walk into a grocery store or attend public events without being known or targeted as the winner of a half-billion dollars.”

To remain anonymous, she would have had to sign the name of a trust instead of her own. Now, the woman cannot hide her identity without voiding the ticket and losing the half-billion dollar prize.

Doe is asking that her name, address and other identifying information remain exempt or that she is able to white out her name, address, phone number and signature from the ticket to replace the information with trust details.

“While we respect this player’s desire to remain anonymous, state statutes and lottery rules clearly dictate protocols,” said New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre.

If she chooses to take the money, she can either take a lump-sum of $358.5 million, or an annuity payment over 30 years with an estimated $8 million that would increase each year, the newspaper reports.

A hearing has been set for Feb. 21 to address her request for injunctive relief.

