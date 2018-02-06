× 3 arrested after man calls 911, leads police to human trafficking situation in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A call to police reporting a suspicious vehicle led to three arrests in connection with a human trafficking case in High Point, according to High Point police.

A man called 911 Sunday night to report a vehicle driving through his neighborhood and pulling into three or four empty driveways.

Police responded to a home at 687 Piedmont Crossing Drive and found 22-year-old Michael Craddock and 52-year-old Tommy Woods in the car.

Officers also found a 19-year-old woman inside the home. Police confirmed she is a victim of human trafficking.

Craddock was taken to the High Point jail on a felony charge of human trafficking. He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Woods faces a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to commit prostitution. Jail officials say he bonded out before he was booked.

Police also arrested the man who lives at the home, 61-year-old William Scott Dorner. He’s charged with misdemeanor solicitation for prostitution. A police report indicates Dorner “was no problem and was given a citation.”

The human trafficking victim was brought before a magistrate but was not charged.