Work continues on new family justice center in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – On Monday, the High Point City Council voted on an interlocal agreement between the City of High Point and Guilford County, in which the city would contribute $500,000 toward the development of a new family justice center in High Point.

Right now, there’s only one family justice center that is in downtown Greensboro.

It’s a space that director Catherine Johnson and her staff have called home for about two years.

“So, we are working with the city and the police department on a partnership agreement supporting the renovations of the High Point location and the county has identified three staff positions that will be the coordinator type roles,” she said.

The new center will be inside a section of the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown High Point.

“The place in High Point is actually going to be a lot more open,” said Johnson.

She says work is underway on design plans for the renovation of it.

Johnson hopes once it opens more people from High Point dealing with violence and abuse can access help.

“What we've done is looked at data and see where people are coming from throughout the county to seek services. And we know that having two courthouses and families that are doing follow-ups and criminal issues within the courthouse in High Point, that there was a need,” she said.

Renovation work on the new family justice center could start soon, with a goal of opening late summer or fall.