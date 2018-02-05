‘Team Morgan’ comes together to support local woman battling brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Whether it's mission trips to Honduras or collecting supplies for hurricane survivors, Morgan Moseley is always on the go.

"Typically, I am always doing stuff, something to keep busy," said Moseley. "I don't have a lot of spare time. I would be going constantly."

But the 21-year-old doesn't have the same energy she had just three weeks ago.

"Next thing I know, I wake up, I am hearing voices and I am not able to respond," Moseley said. "I am in a hospital room not knowing how I got there or anything."

Moseley suffered a seizure while she was at home. Doctors performed additional tests and found a tumor on the left side of her brain. Moseley couldn't believe the news.

"I got really depressed. My world stood still," said Moseley. "I felt hopeless in that situation."

Kayla Pullen also had a tough time coping with the news. Moseley and Pullen have been friends for nearly 10 years.

"It hit me like a ton of bricks," Pullen said. "You don't expect to get that phone call."

But the two friends came together, to help each other.

"Let her know that she is not alone, she will get through this and we will fight together," Pullen said. "She has a big support group that loves her."

Grace Point Church Pastor Lark Lewis agrees. The congregation is always wearing their #TeamMorgan T-shirts.

"Everybody is on board," said Pastor Lewis. "Team Morgan is a thing that everybody wants to do, something to help Morgan out of this situation."

Grace Point often holds fund raisers for Moseley's medical expenses. The outpouring of support has raised Moseley's spirits and given her the strength she needs to battle her brain tumor.

"People I don't even know, they are coming together," Moseley said. "They are helping me and pushing me. I don't have any fear anymore, the fear is gone."

After the surgery, Moseley is looking forward to helping others that are taking on difficult medical conditions.

Moseley is praying that she will have the energy to go on the summer mission trip to Australia.