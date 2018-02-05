× Student at Trinity High School charged after bringing firearm to school

TRINITY, N.C. – A student at Trinity High School brought a firearm to school last week, but the sheriff’s office does not believe the school was in danger.

The student has been charged by juvenile petition with possession of a firearm on educational property and has court planned for later this month.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the student because the student is a juvenile.

A student reported the firearm to school staff, which reported it to a school resource officer.

Principal Brian Toth sent out the following telephone message to parents on Friday:

“Good afternoon, Trinity High School parents, this is Principal Brian Toth. I am calling to make you aware of a development this afternoon in which there was a potential safety concern involving one of our students who was in possession of a firearm on our school’s campus. Upon learning of the student’s possession of this item, the school’s administration worked quickly with law enforcement to confiscate the item, address the situation, and maintain the safety of our students and staff members. Thank you and have a good evening.”