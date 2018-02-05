Police release images of man accused of robbing Winston-Salem gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a Winston-Salem gas station.

The suspect entered the BP at 601 Peters Creek Parkway at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

He threatened to use a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of money, headed east, police said in a press release. Nobody was hurt.

Winston-Salem police released two photos of the suspect on Monday and one of a car that is similar to one he may be in.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.