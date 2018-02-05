× North Carolina father-daughter couple charged after allegedly having baby, planning to get married

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — A North Carolina man and his daughter have been charged with incest after allegedly having a baby and planning to get married, according to WTVD.

Steven Pladl, 42, and Katie Pladl, 20, were arrested in their Knightdale home on Jan. 27.

Katie was legally adopted out of state when she was born, arrest warrants say. When she turned 18, Katie reached out to Steven and her mother through social media. In August 2016, she moved in with them and their two other children.

Steven Pladl and his wife legally separated in November 2016 and she moved out, warrants say.

The wife told authorities that Steven had been sleeping on the floor of Katie’s bedroom.

The ex-wife learned Katie was pregnant last May after reading one of her daughter’s journal.

According to warrants, the wife contacted Steven and he admitted that Katie was pregnant with his child and that the two had plans to get married

In addition, the two younger children were allegedly told by Steven to refer to Katie as step-mom, even though she’s actually their sister.

Police say Katie and Steven later moved to Knightdale together. Arrest warrants were issued for them in November 2017 and they were arrested in January.

Warrants revealed their baby was born in September 2017 and he was with them at the time of the arrest.

Steven and Katie have been charged with incest with adult, adultery, contributing to delinquency.

Both were each issued a $1 million bond.

Steven has since bonded out of jail but Katie being held at the Wake County Detention Center pending extradition to Virginia.