No players knelt during national anthem at Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS — No players knelt during the national anthem before the Super Bowl in Minneapolis on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.

The national anthem was performed by singer Pink before the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. The AP reported that several Patriots players were seen with their hands over their hearts.

Prior to the game, President Donald Trump released a statement on the White House’s continued opposition to NFL protests.

“Though many of our nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers,” Trump’s statement read. “We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

The Eagles went on to defeat the Patriots 41-33, clinching the team’s first Super Bowl title. Players have refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality. The protests started after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling to protest police mistreatment of African Americans.