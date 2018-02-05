× Multiple teenagers face charges after students taken to hospital when pepper spray used at Carver High basketball game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Multiple teenagers face charges after at least three students were taken to the hospital when pepper spray was used at a Carver High School basketball game.

It happened Wednesday night at Carver High as the school was hosting a game against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

The spray was used after a dispute between the teams’ cheerleaders during a late timeout.

The five officers who were working the game intervened and used the spray, police say.

At least three students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the fight stopped.

Winston-Salem police, fire, and emergency workers came to the high school at about 9:30 p.m. after the pepper spray was used.

Eight students have been charged with disorderly conduct by fighting. Of the eight, five are 17 years old, including three Carver High students and two Winston-Salem Prep students.

They have been identified as Corey Hamer, Essanze Unique Richard, Adivia Shamahn Hauser, Umiyah Staley and Enidia Lafaye Green.

The other three juveniles have not been identified because they are under 16.

The game was canceled.