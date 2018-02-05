Meet ‘Selfie Kid,’ the 13-year-old viral sensation who took picture with Justin Timberlake

MINNEAPOLIS — A 13-year-old boy has become a viral sensation after taking a selfie with superstar Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night.

Ryan McKenna, of Hingham, Massachusetts, was watching Timberlake’s performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” when he walked through his section. McKenna acted quickly and was able to take a selfie with Timberlake.

“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,’” McKenna told The Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.”

Best Moment Of My Life😝 A post shared by Ryan McKenna (@ryan_mckennaa) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:01pm PST

Moments later, he posted the selfie to his social media accounts and the rest is history.

He told Good Morning America on Monday that he had a video going on his phone at the time, and his phone shut off. He said that’s why he was looking down at his phone right after snapping the selfie.

“It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place,” Ryan McKenna told the newspaper. “Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”

The McKenna family flew into Minneapolis around noon on Sunday and had plans to fly out Monday morning, but those plans may have already changed due to his GMA interview.

