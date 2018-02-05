× Man dies after multi-vehicle shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The 33-year-old man shot in the head after people inside four vehicles started shooting at each other in High Point on Jan. 22 has died, according to a press release.

The incident started at 5:19 p.m. in the area of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and South Scientific Street. Amar Clark, who police say was involved in the shooting, was shot in the head.

Police say he was taken to Wesley Long Hospital hospital by private vehicle in one of the SUV’s involved in the shooting and later transferred to Cone. He died on Sunday.

The initial investigation led to the arrests of 21-year-old Zacchaeus Anderson, 16-year-old Jakhi Spriggs and 21-year-old Brandon Nie. All are charged with attempted murder. All three were taken to the High Point Jail on a $1 million bond.

High Point police said in later news release that Davie L. Wade, 23, and Brian K. Sykes, 21, both of High Point, were arrested in connection with the incident after a traffic stop on Jan. 23.

Officers initiated the traffic stop in the area of Leonard Avenue and University Drive and both Wade and Sykes fled the vehicle, the release said. Both were taken into custody.

The shooting has been reclassified as a homicide and police will speak with the district attorney’s office about upgrading charges against those involved in Clark’s death.

High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks III confirmed the shooting is part of a trend of “violent individuals targeting each other” in High Point. He said the incident is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information on the Monday night shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.