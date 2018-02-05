× Man accused of robbing another man at knifepoint, stealing car in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 44-year-old man is accused of robbing another man at knifepoint and stealing his car last week, according to a press release.

About 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers went to an address in the 100 block of Tucker Street. A 65-year-old man reported being robbed at knifepoint and his 1997 Toyota Celica stolen.

The victim was not injured, police say.

On Feb. 3, a witness saw someone drive a silver car into the woods at Fairchild Park. A man was seen walking away from the car on Brookline Drive toward Piedmont Way.

Officers found the car and confirmed it was the 65-year-old man’s stolen car.

As a result of the investigation, police identified Billy Eart Tart as the suspect.

Tart has been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken to the Alamance County Jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.