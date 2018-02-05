Former Panther’s mother among 116 injured in deadly Amtrak train crash in South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. -- A former Carolina Panther's mother was among those injured in a deadly crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train early Sunday in South Carolina, according to WSOC.

Amtrak Train 91 was traveling between New York and Miami with 147 people aboard when it collided with a CSX freight train in Cayce at about 2:35 a.m., derailing the lead engine and some passenger cars, Amtrak said in a statement.

According to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill, 116 people were injured and taken to local hospitals, with injuries ranging from scratches to broken bones. Officials had initially said 70 people with injuries were transported to hospitals for treatment, but later adjusted the figure.

Michael Kempf, the 54-year-old train engineer from Savannah, Georgia, was killed in the crash. The 36-year-old conductor, Michael Cella, of Orange Park, Florida, also died.

My thoughts and prayers are with all of the victims involved in this mornings train collision in South Carolina. Thank you to our incredible First Responders for the work they’ve done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2018

Andre Neblett, a former defensive tackle for the Panthers, told WSOC that his mother was also injured in the crash.

"I had to rush down there once I got the call, not knowing what to expect,” Neblett said. “She had broken legs. I didn't know, that was the scary part."

Neblett said his mother is now out of the hospital and is "okay."

NTSB on scene of South Carolina Amtrak-CSX train collision. pic.twitter.com/oubbUFg28J — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 4, 2018