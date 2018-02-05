Delta allowing military members to board early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Delta Airlines is allowing active military members to board early.

Delta announced the move on Friday, saying all "active duty U.S. military service members with ID" are welcome to board first.

The motivation for the move came after Delta CEO Ed Bastian received a letter from an active military member asking that the airline recognize those traveling on military orders.

"Bringing a great idea to life quickly has become core to our ability to deliver an unparalleled customer experience," said Gareth Joyce, senior vice president of Airport Customer Service. "Delta people have a proud history of supporting the military and jumped at the chance to make this happen."

