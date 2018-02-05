Cowboys fan’s obituary: He died to avoid Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — An obituary for a Texas man who passed away at the end of January says he died to avoid the Patriots and Eagles Super Bowl matchup.

Robert Clyde Drew passed away on Jan. 25. Drew was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan who was described as being “the life of the party.

The obituary reads, in part:

Robert Clyde Drew, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath January 25, 2018, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch the Patriots and Eagles in the Superbowl. A loyal Cowboys fan, he died peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing full well that Dez, did, in fact, catch the ball.

Family honors passing of fan by saying he died in time to not see this year’s Super Bowl, that “Dez Caught It” and that he was a Taco Bell aficionado (H/T @SouthernbeLLSU) pic.twitter.com/5UME6hqzQD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2018

According to the obituary, Drew served in the United States Air Force, loved his family and had a “passion” for Taco Bell.

The Eagles went on to defeat the Patriots 41-33, clinching the team’s first Super Bowl title.

Learn more about the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the ultimate prize teams play for each season. #SuperBowlLII Read: https://t.co/w9ueE1k6Ef pic.twitter.com/JID99gPMbO — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2018