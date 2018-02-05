× Power restored to nearly 19,000 people in High Point after massive outage on Monday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – About 19,000 people in High Point have their power back after a massive outage on Monday afternoon.

It happened after a substation transformer for the City of High Point failed, impacting the transmission line that affects five substations.

A piece of equipment at the Eastchester substation blew up and a transmission line was knocked off-line, affecting power in High Point, according to the city’s electric department.

It happened at a substation in the 200 block of Eastchester Drive next to a Hooters restaurant.

The outages were first reported shortly before 4 p.m. Monday and were fully restored within about two hours.

The outages included some businesses and intersections, including the US-311 and Eastchester Drive intersection.

Intersections without signals should be treated as four way stops.