GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A trooper’s patrol vehicle was hit on Interstate 85 in Guilford County on Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. on I-85 Southbound near Interstate 73 at mile-marker 121.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.

The right lane of I-85 near exit 121 had been closed, but has since reopened.

