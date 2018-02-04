× Some Piedmont schools operating on a delay on Monday

Some schools in the Piedmont Triad are operating on a delay and two school systems in Virginia are closed on Monday amid inclement weather.

They currently include:

Elkin City Schools: Delayed 3 hours Mount Airy City Schools: Delayed 3 hours Patrick County Schools (VA): Closed Tomorrow Carroll County Public Schools: Closed Tomorrow Surry County Schools: Delayed 3 hours Wilkes County Schools: Delayed 2 hours Yadkin County Schools: Delayed 3 hours

Snow and sleet fell across the mountains and foothills early Sunday morning and the Piedmont saw some freezing rain.

Sunday night into Monday morning will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper-20s to lower-30s.

Any leftover moisture on the roads Monday morning could turn into ice, which could result in isolated slick spots on Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low-to-mid-40s.

Click here to see a full list of closings and delays, updated every five minutes.