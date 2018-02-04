Nobody hurt after house catches fire Sunday morning in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A firefighter's foot went through the floor of a house on fire Sunday morning in Greensboro, but nobody was hurt.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to the fire at 2714 Liberty Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. and had the situation under control within about an hour. A hole was cut on the roof to remove smoke.

The 2700 block of Liberty Road had been closed, but the northbound lanes have reopened.

The fire started after the homeowner removed ashes from the fireplace and left them in a bucket beside the fireplace overnight, according to firefighters.

Two people were in the backyard when crews arrived, according to Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and 26 firefighters responded.