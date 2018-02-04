× Police in Reidsville are investigating six suspicious fires reported early Sunday morning

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police are investigating six suspicious fires that were found in Reidsville early Sunday morning.

Two fires were found in the 1900 block of Vance Street and the others were in the 1300 block of Linville Drive, 804 Poplar Street, the 800 block of Elm Street and the 1000 block of Hillsdale Street, according to police.

The fires were all reported between 12:12 a.m. and 2:53 a.m., according to a Reidsville police press release.

There is no word on the extent of the fires or if anyone was hurt. Police have called them “suspicious.”

Anyone with any information can call Reidsville police at (336) 347-2341, Reidsville fire at (336) 347-2321 or Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.